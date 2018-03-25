Mamata Banerjee lauds Chandrababu Naidu, Mayawati for stand against BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Files) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Files)

Criticising the BJP-led central government over its stand on Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the Centre bulldozed states to show them that it was doing them a favour by giving funds. Her statement came after BJP president Amit Shah’s letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the latter hitting back.

Extending her support to Naidu, Banerjee tweeted, “I appreciate that Chandrababu Naidu Ji @ncbn has stated the facts. Very good. There are many so called leaders who spread lies. They make this a habit. They try and bulldoze States and show that they are doing the States a favour by giving funds. This is fake federalism (sic).”

Banerjee also extended her support to BSP chief Mayawati, who on Saturday said that her party’s understanding with the SP would not be affected by the defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls and that she would not allow the BJP’s “design” to create a rift between the two parties.

Her remarks came after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav cancelled the victory celebrations for his party nominee Jaya Bachchan in Lucknow as a sign of solidarity with the BSP, whose lone candidate backed by the SP lost in the Rajya Sabha polls. “I welcome the views expressed by Mayawati Ji today. We are strongly with her and @yadavakhilesh in this mission for the nation,” Banerjee said in another tweet. The Trinamool Congress chief’s comments come days after her meeting with Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, who visited Kolkata to discuss the possibility of a third front.

