Mamata Banerjee’s popular scheme inspires Kolkata puja pandal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s popular scheme ‘Sabuj Sathi’, under which bicycles are distributed among students, has inspired the organisers of a puja pandal in Kolkata to adopt it as their theme. Organisers of Beliaghata 33 Pally are decorating their pandal using 230 bicycles and their parts. The theme has been named as ‘lifecycle’, the organisers said. The objective is also to promote the use of green transport and the idea has been conceptualised by famous artist Shib Shankar Das, they added.

The name of the scheme — Sabuj Sathi — came to the chief minister’s mind while she was on her way to Bagdogra airport from Darjeeling. Sabuj in Bengali means green and it also means children, while sathi means companion.

Government officials said that this year an additional 30 lakh students will be brought under the scheme. The government claims to have handed over 40 lakh cycles to students of Classes IX and X so far.

“It was her (Mamata) idea to promote education and use of green transport among students and we are inspired by it,” said one of the members of the puja committee. “Kanyashree scheme has already received accolades internationally and it’s high time we aware people of other schemes, which are unique in their own way. Basically, the idea was to showcase ‘Sabuj Sathi’ live and also promote green transport. This is certainly going to be a hit idea. The chief minister’s project is already famous.

Now when we will portray it creatively, it will definitely be a crowd-puller,” Sushanto Saha, Trinamool youth president of Ward no. 33 and also the secretary of the puja committee, told The Sunday Express. The organisers have bought 230 bicycles, which will be hung on different sides of the pandal. These cycles will be connected to a machine that will make their paddles move. The cycles will then be handed over to local Trinamool MLA Paresh Pal after which they will be distributed among some needy students in Beliaghata constituency. Nearly 5,000 bells, tires, seat covers, cycle chains have been collected to decorate the pandal.

The pandal will also have wall graffiti. One of the artists of the pandal said the use of graffiti would be a treat to people’s eye. “It (graffiti) is an art and very famous among pop culture followers. It is basically drawings that are painted randomly on a wall or other surface. Graffiti ranges from simple written words to elaborate wall paintings,” he added.

“Last year, our budget was Rs 34 lakh. This year we had a lot of problem in finding sponsors because of GST. But, still we have a budget of Rs 50 lakh. Last year, our yellow taxi theme had received great response. We are hopeful that this time it will be a bigger crowd-puller,” said Saha.

