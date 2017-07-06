‘Mamata’s claim meant to only emotionally blackmail people’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express Archive) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express Archive)

THE WAR of words between the state government and the Governor continued on Wednesday with Keshari Nath Tripathi claiming that CM Mamata Banerjee’s allegations against him were “baseless, meant only to emotionally blackmail the people of West Bengal”. Reacting to Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee’s accusations that he has crossed his constitutional limits by targeting Mamata, Tripathi said that “it was an attempt to cover the lapses of the state government and divert attention from the real issue”.

In a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Tripathi reiterated that he neither insulted nor threatened Mamata during their telephonic conversation on Tuesday and that Raj Bhavan has not become the party office of the BJP or the RSS. “The Governor has been apprised of the statement of Shri Partha Chatterjee, hon’ble education minister, and regrets to say that this is an attempt to cover the lapses of the state government and divert the attention from the main issue of law and order. The Governor is fully aware of his constitutional obligations and limitations and needs no lesson from anyone on this count,” it read.

Maintaining that the “allegations of the chief minister amount to insulting and humiliating the Governor and his office”, the statement added: “The Governor further reiterates that he did not utter a single word to insult or threaten the chief minister. Her allegation is baseless and meant only to emotionally blackmail the people of West Bengal. Instead of making accusations against him, it is better for the chief minister and her colleagues to direct their attention to maintain peace and law and order in the state without making any distinction on the basis of caste, creed or community.”

On Chatterjee’s remark that Raj Bhavan has become the BJP office, it said: “The Governor is of the view that Raj Bhavan is not a department of the state government and it is open to every citizen to approach him for redressal of his or her grievances. It is wrong to say that Raj Bhavan has become the office of the BJP or the RSS.” “Raj Bhavan is not expected to tear off or throw…representations received by the Governor or his office from any person. Whenever any such representation is received the same is forwarded to the state government for appropriate action,” it added.

Tripathi writes to President

The Governor on Wednesday wrote to President Pranab Mukherjee giving details about the phone conversation between him and Mamata. Raj Bhavan sources said he mentioned why he had called Mamata and the details of the conversation. He also wrote that he wanted to speak to the state DGP and when was told that the officer was unavailable, he had called up the CM.

with PTI inputs

