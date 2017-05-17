Mamata Banerjee’s China visit may happen in coming months, says top diplomat

Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

China hopes that a visit by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the country will materialise in the coming months or by early next year, a top diplomat of the country said in Kolkata on Wednesday.

“It (the visit) was proposed, she was invited. We look forward to it in the coming months or early next year,” Consul General of China in Kolkata Ma Zhanwu said.

“We are still working on it,” Zhanwu said. Banerjee had expressed interest in visiting China in order to attract investments in the agro and manufacturing sectors after she was invited to that country.

