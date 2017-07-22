Mamata Banerjee’s campaign to dislodge BJP a daydream: Union minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar. PTI Photo Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar. PTI Photo

Union minister Prakash Javadekar today said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s campaign to dislodge the BJP was a “daydream” and it showed her “frustration and despair” at the growing number of people joining the party. His remarks came after Banerjee yesterday called for the ouster of the BJP from the country for “failure on all fronts” and announced an ‘Oust BJP from India’ programme from August 9.

“Modiji has the connect with the poor people of the country. So the poor is with us. We are getting stronger by day, but we want to be humble,” Javadekar told reporters here. He said Banerjee’s tirade against the party “only demonstrated her frustration and despair as a growing number of people are coming to the BJP’s fold every day in West Bengal”.

“Her campaign to dislodge Modiji is a daydream,” he said. He alleged that her only agenda was to speak against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also accused her of practising “divisive politics”. “What is the most worrisome feature is that Mamataji is dividing societies, she is dividing communities,” he claimed.

“This is not acceptable. Communal harmony is the essence of democracy. It is important in democracy,” the Union minister said. He claimed that her regime was spreading poverty across West Bengal instead of distributing prosperity which was the motto of Centre.

Banerjee had yesterday said the BJP should be “ousted” from India for its “failure on all fronts” and offered to back all parties which intended to fight it. She said the Trinamool Congress would hold an ‘Oust BJP from India’ programme from August 9 to August 30 and blamed it for failing to keep good relations with foreign countries, specially neighbouring ones.

