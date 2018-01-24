Mamata Banerjee wishes girls on National Girl Child Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo by Partha Paul. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo by Partha Paul.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday extended her wishes to all Kanyashree girls on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day. She said the Kanyashree scheme has become an international model. “Today is the National Girl Child Day. We are proud of our Kanyashree girls. Our scheme for the girl child is an international model now. My best wishes to all,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.

National girl child day is celebrated every year on January 24 as a national observance day for the girl child. The Kanyashree scheme of the state government aims at ensuring that girls do not drop out from schools and delay their marriages till at least the age of 18. The scheme has two cash transfer components – an annual incentive of Rs 750 and one-time grant of Rs 25,000 to be paid after a girl turns 18.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App