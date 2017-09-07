BJP staging ‘drama’ over booking of state-run auditorium: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Without explicitly naming the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the party for staging a “drama” over booking of state-run Netaji Indoor Stadium for its party programme and said it did not receive a booking as the auditorium was unavailable. Speaking at a programme organised by state government employees’ union, Banerjee said even she had to book an alternative venue as the stadium was already booked.

“These days some people are trying to stage a drama over certain issues and spread canards against us. They knew that the indoor stadium was unavailable, yet they intentionally requested for a booking. If I don’t get a booking would I shed tears saying that I did not get the booking? Does it suit them? If we can adjust to such situation then why cannot others do the same? Instead of doing that they say the government is scared and intentionally prevented them from getting the booking. I don’t need to fear anyone,” Banerjee said. Also Read: Kolkata venues say ‘no’ to Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat events

Few days back, the BJP had alleged that the state-run Netaji Indoor Stadium had denied them permission to hold its National President Amit Shah’s event. This had come after another state-run auditorium Mahajati Sadan had denied permission for an event which was to be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. While authorities of Netaji Indoor Stadium allegedly said the venue was unavailable, authorities of Mahatajati Sadan had said the venue has to undergo maintenance work.

Criticising the saffron brigade for creating a hue and cry over the bookings, the chief minister said, “How can someone cancel a booking for a venue which was booked in advance and take a fresh booking? A lot of sports and cultural activities take place at Netaji Indoor Stadium and bookings are made in advance. Even I did not get a booking at the stadium because it was unavailable. Using my position I could have tried and get the booking done because the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers are allowed to get such bookings as per government rules. But I did not want to do it. That’s why I shifted this programme to Nazrul Mancha which is much smaller in size,” Banerjee said.

