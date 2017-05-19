Mamata Banerjee welcomes Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s conditional bail, calls him a ‘fighter’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee welcomed the conditional bail granted by the Orissa High Court to her party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Friday in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. She also and wished him a speedy recovery from his ailments.

“He (Bandyopadhyay) has been a fighter all his life. He has lost a lot of weight. He has been suffering due to ailments. I want him to come back soon and wish him speedy recovery,” she told reporters here.

The bench of Justice JP Das has allowed the TMC leader to go on bail after depositing a sum of Rs 25 lakh in any nationalised bank and furnishing a bail bond of two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

Bandyopadhyay had been arrested on January 3 by CBI for his alleged involvement in the Rs 17,000 crore Rose Valley Chit fund case, which is being probed by the agency under the Supreme Court’s directions.

Pleading that the senior politician from West Bengal was not involved in the scam, his counsel told the Orissa High Court that Bandyopadhyay was seriously ill and therefore needed to be granted bail.

