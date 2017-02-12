Mamata Banerjee visits Abdul Mannan in hospital

Mamata Banerjee at the hospital on Saturday. Express Photo Mamata Banerjee at the hospital on Saturday. Express Photo

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday visited Congress leader Abdul Mannan who is admitted in a private hospital. Mannan was admitted in the hospital after he was injured in the scuffle inside the state Assembly on February 8. Mannan had undergone a surgery on Friday to implant a temporary pacemaker and is learnt to be stable. Sources in the Trinamool say that the Chief Minister had remarked on the incident inside the Assembly and that it was unfortunate that a senior leader like Abdul Mannan was “manhandled”. “The health of the senior leader concerned her,” said a Trinamool leader.

A statement issued by Apollo said that Mannan was “conscious, alert, oriented and aware” after the surgery was performed. The scuffle broke out between Opposition MLAs and security guards in the Assembly on Wednesday during a discussion on West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2017 by which the Mamata Banerjee government had proposed that “vandals” should pay for any damage to public and private property. The Congress and Left Front however were opposed to the bill, saying that it was draconian in nature and was aimed at curbing protests by the Opposition.

Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended Mannan for two days following his refusal to remove posters which he was sporting and asked him to leave the house. When he disobeyed the House Marshalls were called in to evict him.