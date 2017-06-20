Mamata Banerjee urges stakeholders to attend all-party meeting on June 22

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File)

With tensions in the hills of Bengal showing no signs of abating, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday requested all parties and stakeholders concerned to attend an all-party meeting called by the state government in Siliguri on June 22. Urging the people in the hills to maintain peace, she was quoted by news agency PTI on Monday as saying: “Violence cannot be a solution to any problem and only talks can solve it.” Banerjee, who left for the Netherlands to speak on the occasion of UN Public Service Day on June 23, said, “Though I will not be there, other ministers have been given the responsibility to hold the meeting.”

Banerjee, who left for the Netherlands to speak on the occasion of UN Public Service Day on June 23, said, “Though I will not be there, other ministers have been given the responsibility to hold the meeting.” Commenting on the ongoing violence in the hills, she accused the regional party Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) of hatching a “conspiracy to divide the state”. GJM, who has called an indefinite strike in support of a separate Gorkhaland state, has ruled out any discussion with the state government. GJM Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai while speaking to media on Saturday said, “We are ready for talks with the Centre, but the agenda has to be only Gorkhaland.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd