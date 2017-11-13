TMC plans tit-for-tat rally to counter Mukul Roy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has planned a rally on Monday at the same venue where their one-time senior leader Mukul Roy, now with the BJP, made accusations against Mamata Banerjee and her nephew on November 10.

The Trinamool Youth Congress, which is headed by CM Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, is organising the show on Rani Rashmoni Road where the party wants the attendance to dwarf the BJP’s Friday rally count.

There is no official word on whether Abhishek will speak. Mamata is in London to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sister Nivedita.

At the rally on Rani Rashmoni Road on Friday, Roy alleged that Mamata had met Saradha Group chairman Sudipto Sen several times and added that Sen had agreed to invest Rs 840 crore in several sectors. He alleged that Biswa Bangla, a state government entity is “owned” by Abhishek. He also targeted the CM over dengue deaths and her foreign trips.

The CM and Trinamool said the allegations were baseless.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App