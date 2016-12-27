Mamata Banerjee to step up campaign against Modi govt

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Source: PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Source: PTI)

Buoyed by the meeting of eight parties against demonetisation, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on Monday made it clear that she will try to rope in more opposition parties to take on the government in a united form. She said she has spoken to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and hinted that some concrete plan could be unfolded shortly.

The Trinamool leader, whose party has 34 members in Lok Sabha, said the next meeting of the opposition parties should take place in some region, rather than in Delhi.

“Why should such meetings take place only in Delhi? These can take place in some regional centre also,” Mamata asked after the meeting of 8 parties and their joint press conference against demonetisation here.

“I have spoken to several leaders including Laluji (RJD leader Lalu Prasad), Arvind (Kejriwal) and also NC leader Farooqji on the demonetisation issue,” she said about expanding the opposition group.

The parties whose leaders met here today were Congress, Trinamool Congress, RJD, JD(S), JMM and DMK.

The Trinamool chief, who has been roping in various parties for joint campaign against the Modi government, said, “We may have some differences but we are all against the demonetisation because common people are badly affected due to the demonetisation.”

Mamata, who came to the capital yesterday on a three-day visit, is expected to continue her parleys with political parties of different hues for firming up a strong front against the Modi government.