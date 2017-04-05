Mamata Banerjee to spell out 2019 roadmap after TMC organisational elections this month

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will spell out the party’s road map for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls after the elections to the party’s national council are held on April 21. “The organisational elections at the grass root level are over. Renewal of old members and induction of new members are also complete. Now organisational elections in the states such as Tripura are being held. The elections to the national council will be held on April 21,” TMC vice president Mukul Roy told PTI.

Trinamool Congress was last year accorded the status of a national party by the Election Commission. A senior TMC leader on condition of anonymity said “Though we all know that Mamata Banerjee will be unanimously reelected as chairperson of the party, all eyes will be on what post Abhishek Banerjee gets in the party. He is presently the president of Trinamool Youth Congress. Whether he will be elevated to any organisational post is to be seen.”

Trinamool Congress was formed in 1998 by Banerjee after she left Congress over differences of opinion and she has been at the helm of affairs in the party since then. She was elected to the top post in the party’s organisational polls held in 2001, 2006 and 2012.

According to TMC sources, Banerjee will spell out the road map for the party for the upcoming rural polls in the state next year and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “The biggest challenge Bengal faces right now is the threat of communalism from RSS and BJP. She will give us a road map on how to counter this threat and also for the 2019 elections,” a TMC leader said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now