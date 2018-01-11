Will Mamata Banerjee receive D Litt degree? Calcutta HC to hear PIL today

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to receive the D Litt degree during the Calcutta University’s convocation ceremony on January 11 (Express Photo/Subham Dutta/File) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to receive the D Litt degree during the Calcutta University’s convocation ceremony on January 11 (Express Photo/Subham Dutta/File)

The Calcutta High Court is likely to hear a PIL Thursday challenging Calcutta University’s decision to award West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a Doctorate of Literature (D.Litt.) degree. Banerjee, an alumnus of the university, will be recognised for her social service, reported news agency PTI. Hearing on the plea was adjourned Wednesday by a division bench of Acting Chief Justice J Bhattacharya and Justice Arijit Banerjee.

The university is expected to confer the degree to Banerjee during its convocation ceremony today, January 11, at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in south Kolkata.

The court on Thursday was hearing a petition filed by Ranjugopal Mukherjee, formerly a professor of the university. In his plea, he claimed the decision to honour Banerjee was arbitrary and devoid of any proper reasoning, reported PTI. He also claimed that no incumbent chief minister has been conferred the award. “We have filed a PIL, challenging the decision of the university on several grounds of her ineligibility which we will place before the high court during the hearing,” his lawyer Shamim Ahmed said.

“The members of the university senate are appointed by the state government, which is headed by Banerjee. The same people have decided to honour the chief minister with the honorary D.Litt,” Ahmed added, reported PTI.

During the hearing yesterday, the West Bengal government argued that the petition was “politically motivated,” and that it did not amount to public interest. Advocate General Kishore Dutta said the plea was “out and out in political interest,” and that “except character assassination, nothing is there,” reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd