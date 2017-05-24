Mamata Banerjee to meet PM tomorrow, to raise financial crisis, Ganga erosion issues

PM Narendra Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. PM Narendra Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Ahead of the Opposition’s huddle to decide on a consensus candidate for the presidential poll, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow to seek more funds for her state for tackling the financial crisis and Ganga erosion.

During her stay in the capital, Mamata is also likely to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The chief minister will meet the prime minister tomorrow, said a close aide of Mamata.

Her meeting with Modi comes in the backdrop of Mamata, known for taking a strong position against the BJP, intensifying efforts for a joint candidate for the presidential race.

Before leaving for the national capital, she told reporters in Kolkata, “… I will discuss the Ganga erosion problem and will ask for funds to deal with the problem of river erosion.”

Mamata has been seeking loan waiver for her state for long.

Opposition parties are slated to meet on May 26 here to decide on a candidate. President Pranab Mukherjee’s term ends on July 24 and the election has to take place before that.

