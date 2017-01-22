Mamata Banerjee to make her yearly visit to hills, announce slew of reforms

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

SINCE 2014, every year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has observed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary not in Kolkata, but at his Darjeeling residence, which the state government is in the process of converting into a museum. This year too, she is set to reach Darjeeling to mark January 23 and announce a slew of reforms.

Sources said the visit would not only look to consolidate Mamata’s assertion that the hills would “always be a part of Bengal”, it would attempt to nullify opposition that has grown since 2014. Her visit comes at a time when the demand for Gorkhaland has started again.

On the face of it, the 2016 state polls were a victory for GJM chief Bimal Gurung. But the party’s performance has left GJM worried. Even more worrying is the string of senior GJM leaders joining the TMC, including GTA chairman Pradeep Pradhan.

Unsurprisingly, Gurung has relaunched the Gorkhaland demand, while simultaneously filing a plea in the Supreme Court, challenging the government’s refusal to transfer administrative power and various subjects to GTA — a semi- autonomous administrative body for Darjeeling — inspite of a tripartite agreement between the state and Union governments in 2011.

“The decision to celebrate Netaji’s birthday in Darjeeling has always been political. The participation of Gurkhas in Netaji’s Indian National Army has always been a matter of pride. Moreover, Netaji is an icon to those who support Gorkhaland and those who believe Darjeeling is an integral part of Bengal,” said a source close to Mamata.

Siliguri MLA Asok Bhattacharya, meanwhile, has already written to Mamata, seeking her intervention in solving issues ranging from tea workers’ woes to non-functional facilities, for which funds have been spent by the state. The letter, sent on January 17 — four days ahead of Mamata’s visit to Darjeeling — also asks about the statutory status of hill development boards.

“When the CM visits, people of different communities ask for development boards. But we have no inkling of statutory status of these bodies. In my letter, I have said the people of North Bengal are curious about the status of the boards and the state’s policy to create them,” Bhattacharya said. He alleged that a number of projects for the hills, which Mamata had promised in the past, remain unfinished.