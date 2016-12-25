Mamata Banerjee to go to Delhi for attending opposition party meet

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo

In a bid to put up a united opposition against the BJP government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is slated to go to New Delhi on Monday to attend a meeting of Opposition parties on December 27. “Our party supremo will go to Delhi tomorrow and will attend the meeting of Opposition parties on December 27. In that meeting the next line of action will be discussed,” a senior TMC leader told reporters.

Besides this, Banerjee is likely to hold a separate meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. She will also hold meetings with leaders of other Opposition parties. Banerjee, who has been opposing Centre’s demonetisation move and demanding its rollback since the beginning, had participated in a protest dharna in Delhi besides holding protest meetings in Lucknow and Patna last month.