Mamata Banerjee supports Kajol on beef dish video issue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday came out in support of actress Kajol who was trolled on social media after she posted a video of a beef dish. Banerjee said it was a dangerous trend that some people had become so intolerant that “they are trying to dictate what others will eat.” The chief minister said, “I won’t name the actress. She has worked in many films with Shah Rukh Khan. Recently she had posted a video online following which she was harassed and trolled. She had to clarify that it was not beef but buffalo meat. It is an alarming situation.”
On April 30 Kajol had posted a video on Facebook of a beef dish that her friend Ryan Stephens had made, following which she was trolled with numerous negative comments, forcing her to clarify the following day that the dish was buffalo meat. The actress tweeted saying she did not want to hurt religious sentiments.
— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) May 1, 2017
She later deleted the clip from her Facebook and Instagram pages.
- May 3, 2017 at 4:57 pmI invite Mamata Banerjee to share a pucture of her dish with beef in it and watch how tolerant people of Bengal had become after 34 yrs of communist rule and 7 yrs of her tenure as CM . As got the pic Kajol posted on instagram , the picture itself was of bad taste and shows her vulger disrespect for the sensibility of people of this country . she did the next most sensible thing by removing it it . Beef is not just a religius symbol its a symbol of tge lumit to wich a tolerant socity can go an not beyond it . Its a homage to tradition from wich a great indian civilization evolved and survived despite brutal attcks of beef esting invadors . beef ban is thus a cultural Renaissance. Of time .Reply
- May 3, 2017 at 5:18 pmthen why the india is number one beef exporter in world..go and kill them who are exporting and earning ..all the zulm poor people has to suffer not the rich..G mein D nahi ..badi badi baatein krwa lo inse bus.i m not supporting mamata or kajol..neighter do i support your views.bann means it should be a total bann.i will thump my chest the day when export stops.Reply