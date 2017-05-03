Mamata Banerjee supports Kajol on beef dish video issue

Mamata Banerjee, Kajol. Mamata Banerjee, Kajol.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday came out in support of actress Kajol who was trolled on social media after she posted a video of a beef dish. Banerjee said it was a dangerous trend that some people had become so intolerant that “they are trying to dictate what others will eat.” The chief minister said, “I won’t name the actress. She has worked in many films with Shah Rukh Khan. Recently she had posted a video online following which she was harassed and trolled. She had to clarify that it was not beef but buffalo meat. It is an alarming situation.”

On April 30 Kajol had posted a video on Facebook of a beef dish that her friend Ryan Stephens had made, following which she was trolled with numerous negative comments, forcing her to clarify the following day that the dish was buffalo meat. The actress tweeted saying she did not want to hurt religious sentiments.

She later deleted the clip from her Facebook and Instagram pages.

