Mamata Banerjee stresses mutual understanding in Centre-West Bengal relation

West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the Centre-state relation should be based on mutual understanding through the democratic decorum of respecting each other. She said that in a democratic nation showing mutual respect was an important matter. “In a democratic nation showing mutual respect is an important matter. One political party will come to power today and lose tomorrow but the norm must be maintained,” she said.

Banerjee was speaking at a programme to felicitate farmers from the state for their contribution in agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, food processing and fisheries in Kolkata on Tuesday.

“We want everything to operate smoothly… We also want that the Centre-state relation to progress through mutual understanding. But the democratic decorum should be maintained,” she pointed out.

“One political party will win, another will lose but that is not the last word. The last word is the people of India. We must not forget that. This custom (parampara) is our civilisation, our culture,” she said.

While saying she was not against the implementation of Aadhaar card, Banerjee questioned the practice of making it mandatory for 23 crucial departments when the process was not completed.

“I’ve a few questions and queries on Aadhaar card. It’s been made mandatory for Anganwadi centres, to get mid-day meals and for Kishan credit cards but why is it made so when the process is not yet completed? We have never said that we will not do (implement) it,” she said.

She also said that it was the responsibility of the Centre to complete the enrolling process for Aadhaar card before making it mandatory and they had failed in it.

“It was your (Centre’s) responsibility to complete the process (Aadhaar enrolment) but you have failed it it,” she said adding that by implementing it suddenly no one has the right to deprive the poor of the country of their rights.

She also said that one should not forget that being in power one cannot bulldoze others. Democracy would not take it lightly.

