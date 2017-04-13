Mamata Banerjee speaks to Sonia, meets Akhilesh, Naveen to find ‘common ground’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in Delhi over the weekend when Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came calling, wanted to meet Sonia Gandhi during the trip but couldn’t. On Tuesday, the Congress chief dialled Banerjee and they spoke for almost twenty minutes, laying the ground for a possible alliance of non-BJP parties.

While in Delhi, apart from meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader L K Advani, Banerjee held closed-door talks with Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel. Sources said Banerjee wants to ensure that any alliance that looks to confront the BJP has the Congress in the forefront.

Key to her insistence on engaging the Congres, sources said, are states going to elections ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. A senior Trinamool Congress leader said: “The states going to elections in 2018 are states where there is a direct fight between the Congress and BJP — Gujarat, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh. These are states where the Congress is the main Opposition and any attempt to forge an alliance of non-BJP parties cannot ignore that.”

On Tuesday evening, Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek also met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. “The SP chief said they also agreed that any secular front against the BJP must also have the Congress,” sources said.

Banerjee also met Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Parliament, and later took to Twitter: “Happy we met. Glad you are looking in good heath.” Trinamool sources said: “The BJP is using the CBI to target the Biju Janta Dal, the same way in which the investigating agency is targeting the TMC in Bengal. She told him (Patnaik) to remain strong and not be intimidated.”

While not confirming or dismissing talk of building an alliance against the BJP, Banerjee said parties were trying to “find common ground” and come together “on a common platform”.

