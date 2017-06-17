Mamata Banerjee slams Centre for making Aadhaar must for bank accounts

Mamata Banerjee and state Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee at an Iftar party in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Mamata Banerjee and state Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee at an Iftar party in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed strong opposition to the Centre’s move making Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank accounts and conducting financial transactions of Rs 50,000 and above. “The poorest of the poor, the marginalised people will be the worst sufferers if #Aadhaar is made mandatory unilaterally,” Mamata said in a tweet.

The chief minister also questioned privacy issues linked to Aadhaar and said the Centre must assure the security of citizens before making it mandatory, PTI reported. She also asked the central government to not make Aadhaar mandatory before 100 per cent coverage was achieved.

“#Aadhaar has serious issues about privacy. Govt must not make it mandatory before 100% coverage is achieved,” Mamata said. The Trinamool Congress supremo had earlier criticised the Centre’s decision to make Aadhaar cards mandatory for availing the mid-day meal scheme, and had accused it of snatching the rights of the poor.

