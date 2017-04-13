Mamata Banerjee should tell the Centre what help Bengal needs: Santosh Kumar Gangwar

MoS Santosh Kumar Gangwar; Right. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) MoS Santosh Kumar Gangwar; Right. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instead of accusing the Centre of not giving funds should tell the Modi government what help the state wants, said Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in Gangwar, on Thursday.

The West Bengal Chief Minister should give the Centre some concrete proposals about the help the state needs from the Union government to overcome its huge debt burden, the Union Minister of State for Finance said on Thursday when asked about Banerjee’s allegation that the Centre was not giving money to the state.

About the law and order problem in West Bengal, the Union Minister said law and order is a state subject.

The BJP leader alleged that the BJP leaders and workers in West Bengal are being harassed in the state by the ruling party and police.

Gangwar had come here to attend a party meeting.

