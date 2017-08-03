Mamata Banerjee should explain charges against nephew or resign: BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)

The BJP on Wednesday trained its guns on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and demanded that she should either resign or come clean over corruption charges against her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that Abhishek received Rs 1.15 crore when he was director in the firm, Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd, from a realtor Raj Kishore Modi, who is under probe for criminal activities, including land grabbing. Mamata had staged a protest in 2009 demanding Modi’s arrest while accusing him of grabbing the land of farmers, Javadekar said.

“This is an open and shut case of corruption and quid pro quo… and therefore, she (Mamata) has lost her moral right to rule and has to give convincing answers. Otherwise she has to resign,” Javadekar told reporters.

