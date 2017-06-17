Mamata Banerjee sees conspiracy in everything: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah (File) BJP President Amit Shah (File)

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday took potshots at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remark that there was a conspiracy behind the stir for Gorkhaland, saying she sees “conspiracy in everything”. “Mamata sees conspiracy in everything. She had made similar allegations against the Indian Army as well,” Shah told a press conference when asked about Banerjee dubbing the ongoing agitation in Darjeeling “a deep-rooted conspiracy” supported by insurgent groups of the northeast and some foreign countries.

On BJP’s stand regarding formation of smaller states, Shah said, “It is true that we are in favour of small states. Once we decide something about it, we will announce it.” Shah’s comment about smaller states comes ahead of his meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

Thackeray has been consistently opposing the demand for formation of a separate Vidarbha state carved out of Maharashtra, a demand once supported even by the now Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis when his party was in the opposition.

