Mamata Banerjee scared to see BJP’s rise in Bengal, says West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (File) West bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (File)

RESPONDING TO Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said the CM was attacking the party because she was scared to see its rise in Bengal.

“It is evident from our electoral performance that the people of West Bengal are with BJP. The party has been winning elections everywhere and received huge mandates. She (Mamata) is saying all these because she is scared of our party’s rise in West Bengal,” Ghosh said in Kolkata.

“She said the government is using agencies like CBI against her party leaders. Let me remind her that it was the CPM, which had gone to the court demanding a CBI probe in Saradha chit fund case. In Narada sting case too, the court ordered a probe. Instead of taking action against those leaders, she is putting the blame on BJP and speaking rubbish. If Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay is innocent, he will definitely come out of jail. But we believe that she is now afraid of the judicial system of the country,” he added.

Slamming the Mamata government for allegedly lodging false cases against BJP workers, Ghosh said: “False cases are being lodged against our workers every day. The police are using batons on people participating in religious processions. The more her government uses batons on us, the more people will join the BJP.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now