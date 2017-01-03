Mamata Banerjee scared of CBI probe, so she let loose TMC goons: BJP

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of letting loose Trinamool Congress “goons” on BJP workers following arrests of her party MPs on corruption charges, the saffron party today said she was “scared” the CBI probe will reach her doorsteps.

BJP’s National Secretary Sidharth Nath Singh told reporters that 12 party workers were seriously injured in an attack allegedly by TMC functionaries in Kolkata and charged that a ruling party MLA and councillor were leading the mob. “Violence has no place in a democracy. It is unfortunate that in Bengal, violence has become a norm since the state government encourages acts of violence.

“The attack on BJP HQ (headquarters) in Kolkata by TMC-sponsored goons today is a direct reflection of Mamata Banerjee’s policy of promoting violence in the state. She and TMC should ponder why two of their elected representatives were arrested by CBI?” he asked. He said the Kolkata Police headquarters is only 5 minutes away from the BJP office but it did not send reinforcement for almost 30 minutes.

“It clearly shows that violence unleashed on BJP today has blessings of the TMC administration,” he said. “It is distressing but not surprising to see how a leader like Mamata Banerjee, seeing a dip in her popularity, is engaging in theatrics to stay relevant. She has converted All India Trinamool Congress to All India Theatrics Congress.

“We want to humbly ask you, ‘Don’t you feel ashamed and embarrassed that your party MP has been caught in a case of cheating the poor of your state?’ History will remember that Sharada, Narada & Rose Valley scams are the three main contributions of Mamata Banerjee to West Bengal,” he said.

Mamata must introspect why TMC leaders are involved in chit fund scams, he said, adding the law will take its course whatever TMC does. “By resorting to violence, your (Banerjee) supporters cannot get a clean chit for your MPs involved in chit fund scams.

You are scared as the CBI probe is intensifying. Dots are being connected and you feel it will reach your doorsteps. That is why you have let loose TMC goons,” he said. Singh, who is BJP’s co-incharge for West Bengal, said the police were a mute spectator.

Indulging in violence has become TMC’s character, he alleged, noting that the TMC chief had warned of riots across the country if the note ban decision was not reversed. The CBI earlier in the day arrested TMC parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam. His arrest came close on the heels of the arrest of another TMC MP, Tapas Pal, on Friday.