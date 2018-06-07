Mamata Banerjee reshuffles Bengal Cabinet, takes 7th portfolio

Follow Us:
Mamata Banerjee, who held six portfolios, also took charge of Tribal Development. The portfolio was previously held by James Kujur, who was among the ministers dropped Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: June 7, 2018 6:17:48 am
A day after dropping three ministers, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reshuffled her Cabinet. Mamata, who holds six portfolios, has taken a seventh — Tribal Development. The portfolio was previously held by James Kujur, who was among the ministers dropped on Tuesday.

According to a state government notification, state Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee has retained the Panchayat and Rural Development portfolio and acquired Water Resources Investigation and Development. However, he lost the Public Health Engineering portfolio to state Labour, Law and Judicial Affairs Minister Moloy Ghatak.

Kolkata Mayor and minister Sovan Chatterjee retained the Fire and Emergency Services and Housing portfolios, but lost Environment to state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari. State Irrigation Minister Rajib Banerjee has been shifted to the Backward Class Welfare department while Saumen Kumar Mahapatra has been given the key Irrigation and Waterways portfolio.

Minister of State Chandrima Bhattacharya retained Health and Family Welfare and Land and Land Reforms departments, besides getting independent charge of Personnel and Administrative Reforms and e-governance. She also received charge of Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation and Tribal Development, the notification added.

