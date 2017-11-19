Mamata Banerjee remembers Indira Gandhi on her birth centenary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday remembered India’s first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth centenary. “Remembering former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversary,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning. Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917 and was the second longest-serving Prime Minister after her father Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

She held the Prime Minister’s office from January 1966 to March 1977 and from January 14,1980 till her death in 1984.

