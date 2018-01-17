Mamata Banerjee remembers former CM Jyoti Basu on his death anniversary

Latest News
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted about former CM Jyoti Basu on his death anniversary. Basu, who was born on July 8, 1914, had led the Marxists to power for five consecutive times in West Bengal.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: January 17, 2018 4:27 pm
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remembered former Chief Minister Jyoti Basu on his seventh death anniversary. Basu, the longest serving chief minister of West Bengal, had passed away on January 17, 2010. The communist leader had served as the chief minister from 1997 to 2000.

“Solemnly remembering former Chief Minister Jyoti Basu on his death anniversary,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning. Basu, who was born on July 8, 1914, had led the Marxists to power for five consecutive times in West Bengal.

