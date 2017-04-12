Lok Sabha condemns youth leader’s ‘Rs 11 lakh bounty on Mamata Banerjee’ remark

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The Lok Sabha condemned on Wednesday a BJP youth wing leader’s offer for a bounty of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who beheads West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. As the issue was raised in the House today, TMC leader Saugata Roy condemned the youth’s remarks against Banerjee. “Mamata Banerjee is not only an elected Chief Minister but a former member of this House too. It is a serious and alarming behaviour and the House must condemn it. She is a grassroot leader and government must take action on it,” he said in the Lok Sabha. In a separate statement to news agency ANI earlier today, Roy called for strict action against people who make such provocations.

READ: BJP youth wing leader offers Rs 11 lakh for Mamata Banerjee’s head

Roy’s call for action found support in Congress leader and party’s chief whip in the Parliament Mallikarjun Kharge who said his party fully associated with the sentiment and such incident must not happen anywhere. “A strong message should go from the government against such behaviour and action must be taken against the guilty,” said Kharge. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar also expressed concern over the statement saying it was completely wrong and the government strongly condemns it. “She is an elected Chief Minister and due respect must be given to her. We strongly condemn it,” Kumar said. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also highlighted the fact that there have been numerous unpleasant instances in the political discourse in recent past and that everyone must work together to improve it. “This is complete wrong. All sides must exercise restraint,” she said.

Leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Yogesh Varshney had earlier today courted controversy after he announced a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s head after the police in her state used batons to disperse a rally raising slogans in praise of Lord Rama on the ocassion of Hanuman Jayanti. In his statement to ANI, Varshney is heard saying: “Mamata government beat up people. If someone was wearing a red shirt or a red pant, they were beaten up brutally by the police. I don’t understand…Mamata Banerjee organises Iftar party, she argues for the Muslims. I want to ask her are Hindus not human?

“If they had any humanity, they wouldn’t have beaten up like this.If anyone brings me her severed head, I will give that person Rs 11 lakh,” Varshney said while criticising the police action on the rally.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd