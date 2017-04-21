Mamata Banerjee re-elected Trinamool Congress chairperson

Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on Friday re-elected as the chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress for six years.

Trinamool Congress vice-president Mukul Roy made the announcement after the party’s organisational polls in the presence of Banerjee at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. After her re-election, Banerjee said, “It would have been better if the responsibility was given to some other person. I am busy with other works.”

“I prefer to be a worker because the workers are the party’s wealth, not the leaders. TMC works for the people,” she said.

