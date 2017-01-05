Mamata Banerjee promises aid to kin of man who died in bank queue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday handed over Rs 2 lakh to the family of an individual who allegedly died while waiting in a bank queue following note ban. The TMC supremo also assured them the government would also take responsibility for the marriage of Bagh’s eldest daughter – the expenses for which were why the 50-year-old had been queuing outside the bank. The chief minister was distributing awards at the Tele Academy Awards 2016-17.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The chief minister remained uncharacteristically quiet, and in a speech that lasted barely a few minutes, commented: “Tele-serials can become a medium of mass awareness. You can raise awareness about social evils.”

Bagh, government officials said, was a local worker employed at Ulluberia in Howrah. The head of a family of five daughters and two sons – of whom two are handicapped – the 50-year-old was allegedly under a lot of stress due to his eldest daughter’s impending nupitals, police maintained.

Mamata also said the government would “take responsibility for the family” and also ensure that the boys would get government jobs once they turned 18.

Mamata has repeatedly attacked the Modi government over its silence on what she termed “demonetisation death”, but while the state boiled over in TMC-led protests against the arrest of MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Mamata remained silent, albeit visibly disturbed.

“We will support all the families in Bengal who lost their lives due to demonetisation,” she said.

Actors and technicians in the television industry were awarded for their outstanding performances in production, programming, photography and technology.

“We have Bangla Academy, Natya Academy, Kobita Academy, Jatra Academy. I am thankful to all for your cooperation,” the chief minister said.