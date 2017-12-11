Mamata Banerjee plans more district visits ahead of 2018 panchayat polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will tour Burdwan, Purulia and Bankura districts next week, ahead of the 2018 panchayat polls, before holding a Trinamool Congress core committee meeting on December 15. In an attempt to speed up development, Mamata will visit many districts and meet with district administrations before poll dates are announced. She has already visited South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas.

According to a senior party leader, her meetings before are important to send the message of development, which will be highlighted by the party in its poll campaign. “People have full faith in her leadership abilities and her government, which has ushered in development across the state. No other chief minister visited the districts so regularly. She also sends a message to party leaders and government officials through her administrative meetings. Schemes such as Kanyashree, Yuvasree and others have benefitted a large number of people. Lives of people in rural Bengal also improved under the Mamata Banerjee government,” said the party leader.

The TMC core meeting will be held at the party headquarters in Kolkata, and will be attended by state Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and zilla parishad officials, sabhadipatis and others.

