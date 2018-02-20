Mamata Banerjee: Other banks also involved, who is protecting?

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo)

A day after she claimed that the Rs 11,515-crore Punjab National Bank fraud is the “tip of the iceberg”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that other banks also were involved in such scams and it should be probed who are giving protection to those involved in such frauds. Addressing a public meeting at Berhampore in Murshidabad,

Mamata said, “Hard-earned money of the people has been given to some others… We know everything. It is not only Punjab National Bank… there are other banks as well… the heads of those banks are being given shelter. There is a need to find out who are providing them shelter? Who are giving them protection?”

She alleged that a conspiracy was hatched in this regard ahead of demonetisation in November, 2016. “I think from the time of note bandi and even a year before that… the planning was done. People were intentionally recruited in Baroda Bank, Canara Bank and other banks. The documents (of such recruitments) are there with everyone. Evidence does not lie. So, I don’t trust those who only give long speeches,” she said without naming anyone.

Kejriwal targets BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken to Twitter to target the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the PNB case. “BJP govt shud give specific timelines by when will they bring Vijay Mallya and Neerav Modi back to India (sic). By when will the money be recovered from them,” he tweeted on February 16. “Is it possible to believe that he or vijay mallya left the country without active connivance of BJP govt (sic),” he said in another tweet.

PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App