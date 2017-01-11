Mamata Banerjee on demonetisation: ‘120 lives lost, will PM Modi take responsibility’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at Modi again, saying he was “still hatching conspiracies” and alleging that the BJP has teamed up with the Left, even as Trinamool Congress MPs continued their protest against demonetisation and the arrest of party MPs in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case. “America had blacklisted Modi once for riots. He hasn’t changed after becoming PM. He is still hatching conspiracies,” Mamata said.

“People are unable to withdraw their own money from banks. Small traders have been hit badly. Farmers don’t have money to buy seeds. Thirty percent of people have lost their jobs. People are suffering. Workers under 100 days’ work scheme are not receiving wages,” she added.

Mamata went on to add that banks don’t have money, and that 92 per cent of rural areas don’t have banks at all.

“Modi babu has become a salesman of plastic currency. Will people eat plastic? 120 people have lost their lives. Will Modi babu take responsibility? People do not have cash. People’s money has been declared black and BJP’s black money is white? They collect tax from people and then brand them thieves,” she said. “Why did the Centre not take Ruposhi Bangla and News Time, which run on chit fund money, off the air?” she asked, claiming anyone who speaks against the Modi regime is branded as corrupt, and investigative agencies are sent against them.

“Centre takes away a major share of our revenue because the Left incurred the debt. We could have done so much more with the money. Tea gardens, jute industry, small scale enterprises have suffered. People are not getting pension. We urge everyone to come forward and protest. Let there be a tide of protests. CPM destroyed Bengal. CPM and BJP have teamed up. We have to defeat them. We have to develop Bengal,” she said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leaders on Tuesday protested outside the CBI regional office at the Central Government Organisations (CGO) complex, and the Reserve Bank of India in Salt Lake, raising slogans against the Narendra Modi government and the demonetisation policy.

With slogans such as “Modi hatao desh bachao”, the Trinamool Congress leaders questioned “why BJP leaders and others have not arrested in chit fund scam”.

Senior TMC leader Saugata Roy’s address to protesters in Delhi, as well as protests in Tripura and Assam were broadcast through Facebook Live, said leaders.

The TMC, which is opposing the demonetisation drive, has intensified its agitation against the Modi government after the arrest of party MPs Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam. Roy said protests against demonetisation are being held in others states, including Odisha, Jharkhand, Tripura and Assam.

“In Bengal, protests are being held in all blocks and also in front of the RBI office in Kolkata. People are suffering for this. It is affecting the GDP growth,” Roy said.