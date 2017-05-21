Ex-Congress state chief Manas Bhunia among TMC Rajya Sabha candidates from West Bengal

Former West Bengal Congress president Manas Bhunia. (File photo.) Former West Bengal Congress president Manas Bhunia. (File photo.)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee on Sunday released list of Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha nominees from the state, which includes Manas Bhunia, the former state chief of Congress, as well as former GNLF leader Shanta Chhetri. The list also includes TMC heavy weights such as current Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Dola Sen. The polls, to fill posts of retiring members will be held on June 8, according to the Election Commission’s announcement.

Bhunia, a former six-time Congress MLA from Sabang, West Midnapore, shifted loyalties to TMC last September. Meanwhile, Chhetri had contested polls with a TMC ticket for the Kurseong Assembly but had lost. Wishing the candidates, the TMC supremo tweeted, “My best wishes to all of them. Salute to Ma, Mati, Manush.”

The term period of existing RS members from West Bengal will be ending on August 18. The retiring MPs include: Derek O’Brien (TMC), Debabrata Bandyopadhyay (TMC), Pradip Bhattacharya (Congress), Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC) and Dola Sen (TMC).

With inputs from PTI

