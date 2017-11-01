Mamata Banerjee must resign for her failure to tackle dengue outbreak: BJP

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File Photo) BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File Photo)

BJP National general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must admit her “failure” to control dengue outbreak in the state and demanded her resignation on moral grounds.

Vijayvargiya was in the city to participate in a ‘Run for Unity’ rally, which was taken out by BJP leaders and workers from the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda in Hedua. It ended at Chandi Chowk in central Kolkata near the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to commemorate the birth anniversary of the former home minister of India. The day saw the run being organised in various parts of the country.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayvargiya said, “For a chief minister, it is a matter of shame to see such a large number of deaths caused by dengue. Mamata Banerjee should admit that she has failed to control the dengue outbreak. I have received information that more than 200 people have died due to dengue in West Bengal. Being the chief minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee has to take full responsibility for this and she must resign on moral grounds.”

On Monday, Mamata had said that there was no reason to create panic regarding the dengue outbreak and her government was taking every measure to combat the situation. Meanwhile, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha, too, slammed the CM for “always criticising the central government”, and asked her to abide by the “federal structure” of the country.

“It has become a habit of Mamata Banerjee to criticise the central government and oppose its national campaigns. When the entire world was observing International Yoga Day, she chose to oppose it. When the entire country is observing ‘Run for Unity’, she did not observe it. She is also opposing linking of Aadhar with mobile number because she does not want to lose her vote bank of infiltrators who will be in trouble with the Centre’s move. “She must either abide by the federal structure of the country or tender her resignation,” Sinha, who also took part in the rally, said.

