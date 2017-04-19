Mamata Banerjee meets Rose Valley chit fund accused Sudip Bandopadhyay

Banerjee is likely to meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik during her visit. “If possible, there would be a meeting with Patnaik,” she said. (Representational Image) Banerjee is likely to meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik during her visit. “If possible, there would be a meeting with Patnaik,” she said. (Representational Image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived here tonight and met her party’s ailing MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, also an accused in Rose Valley chit fund scam undergoing treatment at a hospital at Bhubaneswar.

The TMC chief, who is on a three-day visit to Odisha, went to the hospital soon after landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

“Sudip is not well. I have come here to meet him,” Banerjee told reporters at the airport.

A party leader said Banerjee met Bandopadhyay at the hospital before proceeding to Puri.

Bandopadhyay was arrested on January 3, 2017 by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley group chit fund scam. After his arrest in Kolkata, he was lodged in a Bhubaneswar jail. He was hospitalised few weeks ago.

While Bandopadhyay had claimed that he was innocent, Banerjee had then accused the Centre of misusing the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to terrorise the opposition parties.

Another TMC leader Tapas Pal is also in jail in Odisha for his alleged role in the scam.

Banerjee is likely to meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during her visit. “If possible, there would be a meeting with Patnaik,” she said.

