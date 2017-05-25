Discussed development issues, no talks on Presidential election: Mamata after meeting PM Modi

Mamata Banerjee at the PMO office in Delhi. (File) Mamata Banerjee at the PMO office in Delhi. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PMO office in the national capital to discuss issues related to the development of the state. In a statement to the media, the West Bengal chief minister said, “Discussed development issues, no talks on Presidential election,” adding “APJ Kalam was consensus candidate once, if they get the consensus candidate that will be very good, we will be happy to see that.”

The development comes nearly a week after Mamata’s meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in which she discussed the possibility of a joint opposition candidate for the Presidential elections. Mamata met PM Modi amid protests in West Bengal where opposition parties were protesting protesting against unemployment and lawlessness in the state under Trinamool Congress rule. “There is no violence, it is BJP, they started violence & CPM. See how they have beaten police including women, burnt govt properties,” said CM Mamata to ANI.

Mamata Banerjee’s Delhi visit also includes an all-party meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd