Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises state’s concerns over river waters

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the state’s concerns about reduction in water flow of several transboundary rivers and Bangladesh’s imposition of high import duty on Malda mangoes. “…Bangladesh traditionally consumes about 70 per cent of the mangoes produced in the Malda district of the state. There has been a major increase in the import duties levied on mango…from Rs 13.5 per kg in 2006 to Rs 29 per kg in 2016. It has resulted in a drastic reduction of export from 2,900 million tons (worth. Rs 411 lakh) to mere 46 MT (worth Rs 7 lakh) of mangoes,’’ she said in a memorandum submitted to Modi. “It is, therefore, requested to kindly take up the matter at the appropriate level in the interest of lakhs of mango producers of the state,” added Mamata, who is in Delhi to attend an all-party meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened for Friday.

She also pointed out reduction in flow in Atrayee, Tangon and Punarbhaba rivers. “The natural flows of water have been affected by barrages and river-controlling structures, resulting in dwindling of flow in critical lean months and affecting existing river-lift irrigation installations, drinking water supply and pisciculture on the Indian side,” the memorandum said. She also raised pollution in Mathabhanga river in Bangladesh.

