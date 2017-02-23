Mamata Banerjee meets medical institutes’ officials, Regulatory panel to monitor pvt hospitals, nursing homes

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Town Hall in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Town Hall in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

The state on Wednesday announced that it would set up a regulatory commission to monitor performance of private hospitals and nursing homes. The announcement comes in the wake of three Jalpaiguri nursing homes being investigated for alleged child racket earlier this week. Earlier, a private hospital was attacked after people complained of “negligence” that allegedly resulted in the death of a teenage girl.

The regulator would be set up by amending the existing West Bengal Clinical Establishments Act, in order to lend it more teeth. The Bill would be tabled in the state Assembly on March 3.

“We have decided to set up a West Bengal Health Monitoring Regulatory Commission to monitor performance of medical establishments. It will be headed by a retired judge. The 10-member commission will comprise five experts from medical sector and representations from health department, doctors and consumers,” said Mamata during a meeting with private hospitals and nursing homes in and around the city at Town Hall.

“From billing to overall performance of medical establishments, everything will be monitored. The move aimed to bring transparency and create better understanding among the government, people and hospitals,” she said.

“In my opinion, there is a need to amend the West Bengal Clinical Establishments Act and make it stricter. The government will lend its full support to medical establishments which perform well and will be bound to act against those medical establishments which perform poorly,” she added.

She added that if any patient died due to medical negligence then the concerned hospital will be liable to pay compensation to the patient’s family.

“If any vandalism takes place in a hospital then the persons responsible the destruction will be liable to pay compensation. This will be done through the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment), Bill 2017. We condemn acts of vandalism in hospitals, but their business should be devoted to serving the people,” the TMC supremo said.