Mamata Banerjee meets Congress, NCP leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a strong votary of forging an anti BJP-alliance, Monday met senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel. Mamata also met NCP leader Praful Patel and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also met her on Saturday. The meetings assume significance as various non-BJP parties have been calling for a rainbow coalition to stop the march of the saffron party after the UP elections.

The Trinamool Congress chief has been one the most vocal critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has several times suggested that non-BJP parties should join hands. However, Mamata maintained that the meeting with Congress leaders was about approaching the Election Commission on EVM issue. Parties likes BSP and AAP have alleged EVM tampering in the recently held assembly elections in five states.

The crucial meeting with the Congress strategists Monday lasted about an hour in the TMC office at Parliament and it was followed by the meeting with Patel. Mamata met the Odisha Chief Minister at Central Hall. “I wanted to meet him as I was told he was not keeping well,” she said.

