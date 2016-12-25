Mamata Banerjee likely to be in Delhi on Monday

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Delhi on December 26 to continue her protest against the Centre’s demonetisation move. Party sources said that Mamata is likely to take part in an all-party meet scheduled for the following day. Mamata is also expected to meet President Pranab Mukherjee to discuss issues related to Bengal. Mamata has already announced a statewide campaign ‘ Modi Hatao Desh Bacho’. The eight-day campaign will begin from January 1, Trinamool Congress’s foundation day, and will continue for a week.