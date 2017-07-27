Mamata Banerjee likely to attend Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ‘BJP bhagao’ rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ‘BJP bhagao, desh bachao’ rally on August 27. A source close to Banerjee said that her attendance will be to “show solidarity with the anti-BJP movement” with Nitish Kumar’s resignation upsetting political equations in Bihar.

The rally was announced after Income Tax department conducted raids at 22 places in Delhi in connection with alleged ‘benami property’ case involving Lalu and his family. Banerjee had said that she would attend the rally along with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“Now, there is all the more reason for opposition parties to stand together. This BJP is not the party of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This BJP is vindictive and does not tolerate opposition. Today, it is RJD or TMC. Tomorrow, it could be anyone else, any other party. The opposition parties need to stand together,” the leader said.

A senior parliamentary leader said, “… the BJP cares only about complete and utter domination over the country by any method. This kind of arm-twisting which led to Nitish Kumar’s resignation is unprecedented.”

The party leader added, “Mamata Banerjee knows that hers is the only party in the opposition… which can actually act as a glue to bring the (other) parties together.”

