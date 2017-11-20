Mamata Banerjee lends support to Padmavati, says such protests are aimed at curbing the freedom of expression

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo

Amid the protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Padmavati for allegedly “distorting the history”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lent her support to the film and described such protests as an attempt to curb the freedom of expression.

Claiming that a “super emergency” is prevailing in the country, Banerjee said in her twitter handle, “The Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves. We condemn this super emergency. All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice.”

Following the protests against Padmavati, the release date of the movie scheduled for December 1 was voluntarily deferred. The announcement was made after a senior BJP leader from Haryana offered a prize of Rs 10 crore to anyone who would behead Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film’s female lead Deepika Padukone.

The Shri Rajput Karni Sena, the caste group which has been leading the protests against the film, had earlier vowed to chop off Deepika Padukone’s nose. Banerjee is not the first political leader to lend her weight to the movie. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury too had strongly condemned the protests against Padmavati.

“What is their objection regarding the movie? Some people have placed their demand to ban the movie without seeing the content of it? No one has seen the movie and censor board has not even certified it then why this protest to ban the movie? A private army has emerged in the country which was seen during the regime of Hitler and Mussolini,” Yechury had said in Kolkata on Friday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App