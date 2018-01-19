Mamata Banerjee lends support to AAP, says a constitutional body was being used for political vendetta

According to reports, the Election Commission said the MLAs, by occupying the post of parliamentary secretaries between March 13, 2015 and September 8, 2016, held office of profit, and were liable to be disqualified as legislators. According to reports, the Election Commission said the MLAs, by occupying the post of parliamentary secretaries between March 13, 2015 and September 8, 2016, held office of profit, and were liable to be disqualified as legislators.

Reacting to the Election Commission’s recommendations to the President the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said a constitutional body was being used for “political vendetta”. She also described the development as “unfortunate” and said it goes against the principles of natural justice.

Lending her support to AAP, Banerjee said in a tweet, “A Constitutional body cannot be used for political vendetta. The 20 AAP MLAs were not even given a hearing by the Hon’ble Election Commission. Most unfortunate. This goes against the principles of natural justice. At this hour we are strongly with @arvindkejriwal and his team.”

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 19, 2018

The Election Commission on Friday reportedly recommended to the President the disqualification of 20 of its MLAs for holding office of profit.

