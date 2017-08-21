Mamata Banerjee leaves for flood-hit Malda to oversee relief work

Only in Express
On Monday, she will go to Malda by road. The CM will also visit flood-affected areas in South Dinajpur on Tuesday

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published:August 21, 2017 12:19 am
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday left for Malda to oversee relief operations in the flood-hit district as well as South Dinajpur. Mamata boarded Dhano Dhanye Express from Kolkata railway station, and will spend the night at Berhampore. On Monday, she will go to Malda by road. The CM will also visit flood-affected areas in South Dinajpur on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the overall situation of the state improved on Sunday, though the condition of Malda remained grim as about five blocks were still inundated. The situation in South Dinajpur was, however, showing signs of improvement. “The situation is improving. Five blocks in Malda are inundated as water level of Mahananda is still on the rise. Flood-affected people are being provided shelter and food in our relief camps,” said an official.

