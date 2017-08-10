Mamata Banerjee launches campaign: ‘Ready to work with Opposition to oust BJP in 2019’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the rally in West Midnapore on Wednesday. (Express Photo) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the rally in West Midnapore on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

On the 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched ‘BJP Bharat Choro’ campaign and raised ‘BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao’ slogan. While addressing a gathering in West Midnapore district, Mamata said that democracy and secularism in the country are under threat and her party would work with all the opposition parties to oust the BJP from power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“The central government is taking away the rights of the people in the country. The freedom and rights of the people are threatened. The voice of the Opposition is being stifled. The BJP-led NDA government is trying to divide the country and no one is safe under its rule. But we will not allow it. In 2019, our slogan will be ‘BJP Bharat Choro’ (BJP Quit India). We are ready to work with all opposition parties to stage a united fight against the BJP. We will not stop till the BJP is ousted from power,” Mamata said after launching the campaign that will continue till September 5.

Mamata further alleged that the central government is using agencies like CBI, ED to threaten those who raise their voice against it. “They are threatening everyone with ED, CBI and Income Tax but we are not afraid of it. It has turned into a government of the agencies, by the agencies and for the agencies,” she said.

Mamata also informed that she would attend the rally convened by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna later this month and will fight for the rights of adivasis (tribal) and backward classes of the society.

Claiming that the BJP was shedding “crocodile tears” for Dalit and adivasis, Mamata said, “On one hand, BJP will encourage atrocities on Dalits and one the other their leaders will have lunch at the residences of Dalits. These two things cannot go together.” The Trinamool Congress chief also slammed the CPM for being a “hypocrite” and alleged that the party has a “clandestine understanding with the BJP.” She also accused the BJP and CPM of trying to flare up unrest in Darjeeling Hills. “CPM is a party of hypocrites that follow double-standards. When they go to the Hills, they speak of division of the state and in the plains they speak differently. They have clandestine understanding with the BJP. The BJP is trying to divide the country and our society. They are also trying to flare up unrest in the Hills… Darjeeling, Terai, Dooars are our pride. They are trying to divide Bengal. We will never allow the division,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App