Mamata Banerjee in Odisha: ‘BJP indulging in divisive politics, but we won’t let them succeed’

The CM outside Jagannath Temple in Puri on Wednesday. PTI The CM outside Jagannath Temple in Puri on Wednesday. PTI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in Odisha, on Wednesday slammed the BJP for indulging in ‘divisive’ politics, saying the party “could do anything to create a rift among people of different religions”.

Mamata, who arrived in Bhubaneswar Tuesday night and soon left for Puri on a 3-day visit, said, “They (BJP) will not be successful in their motive as we won’t let that happen,” she said.

Lashing out at the saffron party over the FIRs registered against Trinamool leaders in connection with the Narada sting case, she said the decisions had been taken with “evil intentions” and were “politically motivated”. “The TMC is against BJP on ideological grounds. But they are fighting against us on a personal level. We will take up the challenge and handle the matter legally,” the chief minister further said.

Mamata said, “When the Hindu belief talks about ‘moving forward taking all along’ ideology, the saffron party is acting against the ideology and defaming Hindutva.”

BJP national spokesperson and West Bengal in-charge Suresh Pujari said the chief minister was visiting Lord Jagannath as she was “panicky” about the CBI probe into the Saradha chit fund scam and Narada case.

On Tuesday evening, Mamata had met ailing Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who is currently undergoing treatment at Bhubaneswar’s Apollo hospital after being arrested in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. She said the MP had “broken down both physically and mentally” and had lost 16-17 kg. “He was crying. I have given him an exercise book and asked him to record his pain there,” she added.

Servitor detained

The chief minister, who was shown black flags in Puri by two Bajrang Dal activists, also faced protest from a Puri temple servitor who claimed the temple’s servitors were annoyed with her as she had allegedly supported consumption of beef. Servitor Somnath Khuntia was detained briefly. “It is against our culture and traditions. She should not be allowed to enter the Jagannath Temple. We will oppose her visit to the shrine,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now