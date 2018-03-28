Mamata Banerjee in Delhi LIVE Updates: Kejriwal, Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie on her meeting list today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is camping in Delhi and trying to mobilise like-minded parties to form an anti-BJP federal front. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is camping in Delhi and trying to mobilise like-minded parties to form an anti-BJP federal front. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is camping in Delhi and trying to mobilise like-minded parties to form an anti-BJP federal front, has a host of meetings lined up for Wednesday. On a three-day trip to the national capital, the TMC supremo is likely to meet BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha and Yashwant Sinha and former Union minister Arun Shourie. All the three leaders have been vocal critics of the NDA regime. The all-important meeting with her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to take place at 6 pm. “Banerjee is interested in having a conversation with Arvind (Kejriwal) about a number of issues, including his participation in a possible federal front… She is also interested in asking about his politics of apology and also the recent HC judgment on the EC disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs,” a source told Indian Express.

Banerjee, who met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav and DMK’s Kanimozhi among others on Tuesday, has also expressed her willingness to have a tete-a-tete with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati if the leaders invite her for a meeting to Lucknow. Not one to hold back in attacking the saffron party, Banerjee on Tuesday said, “There’s no party in the country that’s more communal than the BJP.” She also castigated the ruling party over other issues like not taking up the no-confidence motion and on the Karnataka poll date leak fiasco.

